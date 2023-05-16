Drunk Man Hacks Son To Death In Koraput

Jeypore: In a tragic incident, a man allegedly hacked his son to death over family dispute at Ambgaon under Damanjodi police station here in Koraput district.

The deceased has been identified as Surendra Budia (18). His father Smara committed the crime in an inebriated condition.

On Monday evening, Samara returned home in a drunken state and had an argument with his son for some trivial reason. Later, Samara got angry and killed her son with an axe.

The family members came his rescue after hearing his screams. He was rescued and admitted to the hospital in critical condition. However, doctors declared him dead.

The reason of the dispute is unclear. Police and scientific team are investigating the incident.