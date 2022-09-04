Drunk Man
Drunk Man Found Stranded In Daya River, Rescued

By Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: A drunk man was found stranded in the Daya river on the outskirts of Odisha capital on Sunday afternoon.

According to reports, the matter came to light after locals spotted the man in the river and alerted the same to the local police.

On getting information, police along with firefighters personnel reached the spot and launched a rescue operation.

Later, the man, who was stated to be in an inebriated state was rescued and brought ashore. His condition is stated to be stable now, informed Abani Kumar Swain, Assistant Fire Officer, Bhubaneswar.

