‘Drunk’ flyer tries to open emergency door of IndiGo flight, held

Delhi: A 40-year-old ‘drunk’ flyer has been booked for allegedly attempting to open the emergency door of an IndiGo flight, news agency ANI reported. As per the official statement from the airlines, the incident happened on a Delhi-Bengaluru flight.

Flight 6E 308 had taken off from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi at around 7.56 AM on Friday.

IndiGo said, “A passenger travelling on flight 6E 308 from Delhi to Bengaluru tried opening the flap of the emergency exit in an inebriated state.”

Assuring that there was no ‘compromise on safety’, IndiGo added that the cabin crew immediately informed the captain and warned the passenger after the ‘inebriated’ person violated flight rules.

After the aircraft landed in Bengaluru, the accused was handed over to Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

A probe has been initiated in the matter, the report added.