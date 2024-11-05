Bhubaneswar: A car driven by an allegedly drunk driver crashed into a traffic post at Damana Square, critically injuring two individuals.

The accident occurred when the car, reportedly speeding from Kelucharan Park, lost control and smashed into the traffic post before hitting a divider and a pole.

Eyewitnesses stated that both the driver and a woman passenger appeared to be in an inebriated state. The impact of the collision was so severe that the traffic post was uprooted and thrown a considerable distance from the vehicle.

Chandrasekharpur police arrived promptly at the scene, transporting the injured to a nearby hospital where they remain in critical condition. The vehicle has been seized, and an investigation is underway.