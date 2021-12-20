Actor Armaan Kohli
BreakingEntertainment

Drugs Case: Actor Armaan Kohli Denied Bail By Bombay High Court

By PragativadiNews
0 5

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has denied bail to actor Armaan Kohli, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drugs related case.

He is in custody since August this year.

The 49-year-old actor’s house was raided by the NCB in August claimed to have found 1.2 gm cocaine at his Andheri residence, following which he was detained and placed under arrest.

Kohli made his debut as a lead actor in a 1992 film Virodhi and has acted in 17 films till date. He has also appeared in the reality show Bigg Boss.

PragativadiNews 11354 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

17 − fifteen =

Breaking