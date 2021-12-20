Drugs Case: Actor Armaan Kohli Denied Bail By Bombay High Court

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has denied bail to actor Armaan Kohli, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drugs related case.

He is in custody since August this year.

The 49-year-old actor’s house was raided by the NCB in August claimed to have found 1.2 gm cocaine at his Andheri residence, following which he was detained and placed under arrest.

Kohli made his debut as a lead actor in a 1992 film Virodhi and has acted in 17 films till date. He has also appeared in the reality show Bigg Boss.