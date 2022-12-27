Drug standard watchdog inspects ‘suspicious’ manufacturing units across India

New Delhi: The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) along with state drugs control administrations has started conducting a joint inspection of identified drug manufacturing units in a risk-based approach, the Union health ministry said today.

The move come under the directions of Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilizers, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya.

The Joint Inspections are being conducted all over the country as per the Standard Operating Procedures. A committee of two Joint Drugs Controllers has been constituted at CDSCO (HQ) to monitor the process of inspection, reporting & subsequent action so as to ensure compliance to the Drugs & Cosmetics Act, 1940 and Rules thereunder. This will ensure high standards of quality compliance with respect to drugs manufactured in the country.

An action plan for nationwide inspection of manufacturing units which are identified to be at the risk of manufacturing Not of Standard Quality (NSQ)/adulterated/spurious drugs was made prior to carrying out of inspections.

The objective of drug regulation is to ensure safety, efficacy and quality of the drugs available in the country. The drug control administration is required to ensure that manufacturing units comply with Drugs & Cosmetics Act, 1940 and Rules thereunder especially to the requirements of Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP).