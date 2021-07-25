Drug peddling racket busted in Sundergarh; 5 held

Sundergarh: Rajgangpur police have busted a drug peddling racket with the arrest of five narcotic traders on Saturday.

Total 15.7 grams of brown sugar and Rs 51,000 in cash was seized from their possession, Sundergarh district police headquarters informed.

The drug peddlers were held while ferrying the contraband out of the district, the police said.

Three motorcycles and four mobile phones which were being used by the five has been seized and a case under Section 21 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances registered.