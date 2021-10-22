Drug Mafia Arrested In Ganjam; Rs 75L Cash, 8.5 Kg Gold, Drugs Worth 12 Cr Seized

Khallikote: Ganjam Police have arrested a drug mafia and seized Rs 75 lakh, 8.5 kg of gold ornaments, 34 kg of cannabis, and 10 kg of opium from his house at Khojapalli Badadanda Sahi under Khallikote police station limits in the district on Friday.

Addressing a presser at the District Police Headquarters, SP Brijesh Kumar Rai brief the media persons about the huge seizure of cash, gold, and narcotics from the house of the drug mafia, who accumulated crores of wealth from the illegal trade.

According to police, the accused drug mafia identified as, Rajanikanta Patnaik of Khojapalli village has been smuggling cannabis from Kandhamal to various places for the last 40 years. He has also amassed property worth crores from this illegal business.

Acting on a tip-off, Bhejipur Out-Post in charge, Manoj Kumar Pradhan apprehended Rajanikant while he was smuggling ganja. Later, a team led by Khallikote IIC Jagannath Malik, Chhatrapur SDPO Gautam Kisan conducted a raid at Rajanikant’s house in Khojapalli Badadanda Sahi.

However, the police were shocked to see the huge wealth accumulated by Rajanikanta through drugs smuggling. During the raid, police seized a total of Rs 75 lakh, 8.5 kg of gold, 34 kg of dry cannabis, and 10 kg of opium, estimated to worth around 12 crores.

The accused has been forwarded to the court, the police said.