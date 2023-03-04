‘Drug Addict’ Youth Goes On Hacking Spree In Cuttack Tangi, Four Critical

Tangi: A youth, who is said to be a drug addict, went on a hacking spree with two machettes, injuring four persons Gualadiha village under Kanheipur panchayat within Tangi police station limits in Cuttack district on Saturday evening.

According to sources, Suresh Mohanty, a drug addict, attacked his father and his aunt with machettes and also hacked two women, who happen to be their neighbours, on Saturday afternoon.

Reportedly, all the injured persons have been admitted to Cuttack SCBMCH for treatment.

According to information, Sharat Mohanty’s son Suresh (30), always remains intoxicated by consuming brown sugar. Suresh first attacked his aunt, Sukanti near the village pond this afternoon and when his after tried to stop him, he too had to face the wrath. Their neighbours, Ranjulata Biswal and Pramila Biswal (mother-in-law) also sustained injuries in the attack.

“As Suresh was holding two machettes in both hands, no one dared to approach him. But, when Suresh spotted Tangi police he fled into the Dudhia Nali forest,” sources said adding that “the cops are carrying out a search to nab the accused”.