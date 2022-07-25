Droupadi Murmu takes oath as the 15th President of India

New Delhi: Scripting history, Droupadi Murmu took oath of office as the 15th President of India on 25 July. She is the second woman President of the country, first-ever tribal woman to hold the highest Constitutional post and the first President to be born in independent India.

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana administered the oath to Murmu in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, S Jaishankar, Amit Shah, among others. Following this, Murmu will be honoured with a 21-gun salute. She will then address the nation as the 15th President of India.

In his farewell address, outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday warned that the climate crisis could endanger the future of the planet.