Droupadi Murmu, NDA’s presidential candidate, offers prayers at Rairangpur’s temple

Mayurbhanj: National Democratic Alliance’s presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu offered prayers at the Rairangpur Jagannath Temple in Odisha on Wednesday morning.

She was seen offering her prayers amid heavy police deployment and was also seen greeting the other devotees present there.

She also swept temple premises in Rairangpur.

The former Jharkhand Governor was announced as the NDA’s candidate for the presidential polls a day earlier.

On the other hand, former Union minister Yashwant Sinha has been selected as the joint Opposition candidate for the upcoming presidential elections.