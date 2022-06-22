Droupadi Murmu, NDA’s presidential candidate gets congratulatory tweets including that of Odisha CM

New Delhi: With Droupadi Murmu set to become India’s first tribal president after the NDA-led government announced her name for the post, congratulatory tweets poured out on social media. The presidential elections are scheduled for July 18.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed confidence that Murmu will be a “great president” soon after she was named the presidential candidate by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Union home minister Amit Shah, foreign minister S Jaishankar, defence minister Rajnath Singh were among other top BJP leaders who congratulated the 64-year-old leader on her nomination. Chief ministers of Odisha, Assam and Madhya Pradesh also extended the greetings to the first tribal presidential candidate.

Leading the greetings, PM Modi tweeted, “Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji has devoted her life to serving society and empowering the poor, downtrodden as well as the marginalised. She has rich administrative experience and had an outstanding gubernatorial tenure.”

Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji has devoted her life to serving society and empowering the poor, downtrodden as well as the marginalised. She has rich administrative experience and had an outstanding gubernatorial tenure. I am confident she will be a great President of our nation. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 21, 2022

Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik, extending his wishes to the NDA presidential nominee – who also hails from Odisha, said that it was a “proud moment for people of the state.” In a tweet, he wrote that he was delighted when the Prime Minister discussed Murmu’s nomination and wrote: “I am sure Smt Murmu will set a shining example for women empowerment in the country.” Murmu, 64, will be the first person from Odisha and the first tribal woman to occupy the top constitutional post if she is elected.

Congratulations Smt #DraupadiMurmu on being announced as candidate of NDA for the country’s highest office. I was delighted when Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji discussed this with me. It is indeed a proud moment for people of #Odisha. — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) June 21, 2022

प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi जी के नेतृत्व में चाहे महिला सशक्तिकरण हो या जनजातीय अस्मिता के गौरव को पुनर्स्थापित करना हो इस दिशा में जितने कार्य पिछले 8 साल में हुए हैं वो पहले कभी नहीं हुए।⁰

आज का ये निर्णय मोदी जी के महिला व जनजातीय कल्याण के उसी अटूट संकल्प का प्रतिबिंब है। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 21, 2022

Best wishes to Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji on her nomination as NDA’s Presidential candidate. An inspired choice, her experience, sensitivity and spirit of service make her an ideal candidate for the office of the President of India. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 21, 2022

Congratulations to Smt. Draupadi Murmu ji on being declared as the NDA’s Presidential candidate. She is known for her administrative qualities, humility and passion to work for the welfare of the poor and other marginalised sections of our society. I extend my best wishes to her. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 21, 2022