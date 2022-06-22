Droupadi Murmu
Droupadi Murmu, NDA’s presidential candidate gets congratulatory tweets including that of Odisha CM

By Haraprasad Das
New Delhi: With Droupadi Murmu set to become India’s first tribal president after the NDA-led government announced her name for the post, congratulatory tweets poured out on social media. The presidential elections are scheduled for July 18.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed confidence that Murmu will be a “great president” soon after she was named the presidential candidate by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Union home minister Amit Shah, foreign minister S Jaishankar, defence minister Rajnath Singh were among other top BJP leaders who congratulated the 64-year-old leader on her nomination. Chief ministers of Odisha, Assam and Madhya Pradesh also extended the greetings to the first tribal presidential candidate.

Leading the greetings, PM Modi tweeted, “Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji has devoted her life to serving society and empowering the poor, downtrodden as well as the marginalised. She has rich administrative experience and had an outstanding gubernatorial tenure.”

Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik, extending his wishes to the NDA presidential nominee – who also hails from Odisha, said that it was a “proud moment for people of the state.” In a tweet, he wrote that he was delighted when the Prime Minister discussed Murmu’s nomination and wrote: “I am sure Smt Murmu will set a shining example for women empowerment in the country.” Murmu, 64, will be the first person from Odisha and the first tribal woman to occupy the top constitutional post if she is elected.

 

