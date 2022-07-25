Droupadi Murmu, India’s 1st Tribal President, To Take Oath Today

New Delhi: President-elect Droupadi Murmu will take oath to head the highest constitutional post of the country at 10:15 am, followed by a 21-gun salute. Chief Justice of India NV Ramana will administer the oath of office of the President to her.

Before the oath ceremony, outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and President-elect Murmu will arrive in parliament in a ceremonial procession.

Another ceremonial event will be held at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhawan at 9:42 am. But if it rains, the function will be skipped, according to a statement on the schedule of the oath ceremony.

Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Members of the Council of Ministers, Governors, Chief Ministers, heads of diplomatic missions, MPs and principal civil and military officers will attend the oath ceremony.

On Sunday, outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind hosted a dinner for President-elect Murmu, Vice President Naidu, PM Modi and the Union Council of Ministers at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.