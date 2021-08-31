Drought-Like Situation In Odisha: CM Naveen Asks To Implement Contingency Crop Plan

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday reviewed the possible drought-like situation in the state and directed to implement contingency crop plan for farmers. He was also directed to make all lift irrigation points functional within seven days.

The Chief Minister said that so far 213 blocks in the state have received deficit rainfall, which is likely to affect the agricultural sector. He also directed the Department of Agriculture and Farmer Empowerment to be vigilant and monitor the situation on a daily basis. Besides, he also asked the District Collectors to take immediate measures.

The Chief Minister advised to work in coordination in the Contingency Crop Plan, the flow of water in canals and Mahatma Gandhi guaranteed employment programs.

The Chief Minister has directed to provide seeds and mini-kits for the second crop in case of crop failure and provide diesel pumps to the farmers at a discounted rate to keep the crop safe.

Similarly, the Chief Minister has ordered the opening of a Farm Pond for more than half an acre of farmland in one place to ensure water supply to the farmers’ land. He also directed that all lift irrigation points be repaired and restored within seven days. The chief minister also suggested giving priority to various livelihood schemes to provide livelihood assistance to small & marginal farmers and agricultural workers.

Click here to read in Odia

He further directed the Water Resources department to take steps in providing water to farmers in low-lying areas and ensure groundwater recharge provisions.

The Odisha CM directed the district and municipal authorities to take steps to ensure that there is no shortage of drinking water for the public and wildlife. He directed to take all necessary steps to ameliorate the effect of drought on farmers and people.

Further informing about the possible drought-like situation, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra said the state had received 30 percent less rainfall so far. Although there were problems with paddy crops, no issues were noticed with non-paddy crops. He further said that steps were being taken to create more employment under the MGNREGA scheme.

During the meeting, the department of Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water, Agriculture and Farmer Empowerment, Water Resources presented their own alternative plans before the Chief Minister.

The Collectors of Kalahandi, Sundargarh, Angul, and Rayagada informed the Chief Minister about the situation in their districts. The Regional Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre informed about rainfall in the state and said there is a possibility of rain in September.

In the meeting, emphasis was laid on the need to provide jobs to people traveling abroad due to lack of employment.

Secretary to Odisha Chief Minister, & 5T V.K. Pandian coordinated the meeting. Development Commissioner, Principal Secretaries, and Secretaries of various departments attended the meeting.