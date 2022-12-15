Drones to tackle mosquito menace in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) will deploy drones to tackle mosquito menace. Reportedly, the drone will be used to spray chemical in the inaccessible areas of the city, informed commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange.

As the portable machines can be easily carried inside residential premises and buildings for fogging it will prove helpful in combating the mosquito-borne diseases.

Mosquitoes are one of the deadliest animals in the world. According to the World Health Organisation, their ability to carry and spread disease to humans causes millions of deaths every year.

India carries a heavy burden of vector-borne diseases such as malaria, dengue and chikungunya.