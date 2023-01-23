Drones, Other Flying Objects Banned Over Delhi Ahead Of R-Day Parade

New Delhi: In view of public safety and security in the national capital, police on Monday issued an order prohibiting the use of drones, paragliding, para-gliders, para-motors, hang gliders, unmanned aerial vehicles, unmanned aircraft systems (UASs), micro-light aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small-size powered aircraft, and quadcopters with effect from January 18 till February 15.

“Flying of para-gliders, para-motors, hang gliders, unmanned aerial vehicles, unmanned aircraft systems (UASs), micro-light aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small size powered aircraft, quadcopters not allowed in NCT of Delhi till 15th Feb,” Delhi Police Commissioner said.

The Delhi police order was issued on Monday under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

“It has been reported that certain criminal or anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India may pose a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital Installations by the use of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, hang gliders, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), unmanned aircraft systems (UASs), micro-light aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small size powered aircraft, quadcopters or even by para-jumping from aircraft,” the order said.