Drones being used to stop illegal prawn gheries!

Cuttack: Odisha government has finally furnished the details to Orissa High Court on steps taken to stop illegal prawn gheries.

The State government also said that drones are being used to check illegal prawn gheries, while High Court asked govt to use drones in other places apart from Chilika.

Earlier, the Kendrapada district administration will deploy drone cameras soon to keep an eagle eye over Bhitarkanika National Park and Gahirmatha marine sanctuary, said Ashwani Bhuyan, the tehsildar of Rajnagar.

The move follows a recent directive by Orissa high court to use drone camera to check the mushrooming of illegal prawn farms in Bhitarkanika.

The Amicus Curiae had made the proposal for deployment of drones after it was revealed from different affidavits made by the district administrations that physical deployment of police force is unable to check the re-emergence of dismantled gheries.