Drone With Drugs Shot Down By BSF In Punjab

New Delhi: A drone carrying drugs was shot down in Punjab’s Amritsar by Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police, thus foiling the cross-border drugs smuggling bids, officials said today.

According to Punjab police, five kg of heroin was recovered during a search operation in the Kakkar village in Amritsar.

“In a major breakthrough, Amritsar police, in a joint operation with BSF, have recovered a 6 wing drone after firing and bringing it down & seized 5 Kg heroin from village Kakkar, which is 2 Km from International border with Pakistan,” the Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said in a tweet.

He said that two suspects have been arrested. He further stated that a total of 12 rounds from an AK-47 were fired toward the direction of the drone.

“The drone found is assembled, with parts manufactured in the USA and China,” the DCP said.

An aircraft-shaped balloon with ‘PIA’ written on it was found in the Khour area of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday evening. PIA stands for Pakistan International Airlines while the balloon was shaped exactly in the form of an aircraft with windows and doors painted on it.

Citing Jammu and Kashmir Police, news agency ANI reported that the white and pink-coloured balloon with PIA written on it was found in Khour area of Jammu.