Drone Spotted Over PM Modi’s Residence; Probe Underway

New Delhi: A drone was spotted hovering over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence on Monday morning. According to the Delhi police, information about flying a drone in the no-flying zone above the Prime Minister’s residence was received in the morning. SPG contacted the police at 5:30 am. Investigation is underway.

