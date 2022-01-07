Drone Spotted In Jammu Outskirts 

Srinagar: A drone was spotted in the Pouni Chak area on the outskirts of Jammu around 10:40 pm on Thursday.

According to an official statement, “Last evening at around 2240 hrs ICPP Pouni Chak received a call that a drone type object is lying in the plot of one Gopal Sharma at Bank Colony Talab Tillo Jammu. ICPP Pouni reached on spot and took it into their custody.”

However, no incriminating was found on the drone, police have taken it for examination. They are examining where the drone had come from.

It is a small drone that is used for photography during functions and events.