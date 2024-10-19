Israel: On Saturday morning, a drone was launched towards the private residence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the northern coastal town of Caesarea.

The Israeli military confirmed that the drone, which originated from Lebanon, was intercepted before it could cause any damage.

Prime Minister Netanyahu and his wife were not at the residence at the time of the incident, and no casualties were reported.

According to the Israeli ambulance service and police said explosions had been heard in Caesarea, coastal town where Netanyahu has a holiday home. The drone attack was not immediately claimed by the Lebanese Iran-backed group Hezbollah, which has been trading fire with Israel since last October, or any other militant group.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) reported that two additional drones were also intercepted in the area. The origin of the drones remains unclear, and no group has claimed responsibility for the attack. This incident comes amid heightened tensions in the region, following recent military operations and ongoing conflicts.

Security measures around the Prime Minister’s residences in Caesarea and Jerusalem have been increased as a precaution. The Israeli government has reiterated its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of its citizens and leaders.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...