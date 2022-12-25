Drone carrying med supplies crashes on Delhi Metro tracks

New Delhi: Metro services were briefly halted on the Magenta line on Sunday after a drone belonging to a medical supply company in Noida fell on tracks.

The police quickly recovered the drone belonging to a pharma firm and started an investigation. Later on, the services resumed, officials said.

“Magenta Line Update Services are not available between Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh to Botanical Garden due to security reasons. Normal services on all other lines,” tweeted the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

Magenta Line Update Services are not available between Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh to Botanical Garden due to security reason. Normal services on all other lines. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) December 25, 2022

According to Delhi police, a drone carrying medical supplies fell on the metro track near Delhi’s Jasola Vihar. Due to this, metro service from Jasola Vihar, Shaheen Bagh to Botanical Garden was disrupted but now metro service has resumed.