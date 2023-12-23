Drone attack on Israel-linked merchant vessel in Indian Ocean, alert issued

New Delhi: An Israel-linked merchant vessel in the Indian Ocean has been attacked using a drone, reports said on December 23, adding that this has led to an alert being issued for all commercial ships traversing through the waterbody.

The merchant vessel that has been attacked was targeted using an unmanned aerial vehicle off India’s Verval, British maritime security firm Ambrey said, according to news agency Reuters.

The “Liberia-flagged chemical/products tanker… was Israel-affiliated”, the maritime agency said in a statement.

“Some structural damage was also reported and some water was taken onboard. The vessel was Israel-affiliated. She had last called Saudi Arabia and was destined for India at the time,” it added.