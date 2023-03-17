Drivers’ strike: Odisha Government Operates Control Room For Vehicles Carrying Essential Items

Bhubaneswar: The Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Department of the Odisha Government has decided to operate a 24×7 Control Room for monitoring smooth movement of vehicles carrying essential commodities amid strike by the Odisha Drivers’ Mahasangha.

The Control Room shall function in three shifts– 6:00 AM to 2:00 PM, 2:00 PM to 10:00 PM and 10:00 PM to 6:00 AM, every day.

The Control Room Telephone Number is 0674-2393644.

The staff on control room duty, on receipt of any urgent and important message/ information from the field, will appraise the facts to the Supervising Officers.