Drivers’ Agitation In Odisha: Govt Forms Task Force to Streamline Movement of Essential Commodities

Bhubaneswar: In view of the ongoing state-wide strike of drivers’ associations, the Odisha Government on Thursday constituted a Task Force to monitor and streamline the movement of essential commodities.

“In view of ongoing state-wide strike of few Drivers’ Associations, the movement of essential commodities including fuel, have been affected adversely. To monitor and streamline the movement of essential commodities, a Task Force is constituted under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary”, the Commerce and Transport (Transport) Department said in an order.

Headed by Chief Secretary, the Task Force has DC-cum-ACS as Member; DGP as Member, C&T Department Principal Secretary as Member-Convenor, FS&CW Department Principal Secretary as Member and Transport Commissioner as Member.

This Task Force will meet as frequently as required and take necessary action to ensure free movement of essential commodities, the C&T Dept said.

The C&T Dept also stated that to extend assistance to the operators and public, three control rooms are established – Office of State Emergency Response Centre: 112; Office of Transport Commissioner, Odisha: 1800-345-1073, and Food Supply & Consumer Welfare Department, Odisha: 0674-239-3644.