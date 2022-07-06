Driver Runs Away With Rs 57 Lakh Of ATM Van Cash In Nuapada

Nuapada: The van driver employed with a private security agency allegedly decamped with Rs 57 lakh in cash, while the agency staff had gone to an ATM kiosk in Nuapda to deposit cash on Wednesday.

As per reports, money was loaded in the van at the State Bank of India (SBI) main branch at Khariar.

However, soon after the money was loaded, the driver hijacked the vehicle and fled without taking the security guard and two bank employees.

The Police were called in immediately which found the van abandoned in Bharuakani forest. However, the driver had decamped with the cash before the police reached the spot.