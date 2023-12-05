Driver killed in collision between two trucks in Balasore

Jaleswar: A truck driver was killed as the heavy vehicle he was driving dashed into another truck at the rear on National Highway 16 in Balasore district on Tuesday.

The identity of the driver is yet to be ascertained.

According to reports, the accident occurred as the driver lost control of the wheels of the vehicle and rammed into another truck on the NH near Santoshpur Chhak.

On being informed, police reached the spot and seized the body.

It is suspected that the reason behind the collision might be due to overspeeding by the truck driver. However, the exact reason will be known after the investigation, police said.