Driver Killed, Helper Critical As Truck Plunges Into Gorge In Keonjhar

Keonjhar: The driver of a truck was killed while it’s helper sustained critical injuries after the heavy vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a gorge under Town police limits in Keonjhar district on Wednesday.

However, the identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

According to sources, the mishap took place this morning when the ill-fated truck was en route to Kolkata from Keonjhar town. Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle lost control over the wheel. Following which, it fell into a Ghati.

On being informed, police along with fire service personnel rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation.

Reportedly, the injured is undergoing treatment at the district headquarters hospital.