Driver, Helper Killed As Onion-Laden Truck Overturns In Ganjam

Berhampur: At least two persons including both driver and helper were killed as onion-laden truck overturned at Jagannathprasad locality in Ganjam district this morning.

The identity of both deceased persons was not known immediately.

According to reports, the onion-laden truck was heading to Berhampur from Maharashtra when the driver lost control over the wheels and dashed into a roadside tree near Kokalaba area under Jagannathprasad Block in the district today morning.

Following the mishap, the driver and helper died on the spot.

On being informed, the Tarasingi police reached the spot and launched a probe into the incident.