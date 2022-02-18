Driver, Helper Burnt Alive As Trailer Catches Fire In Keonjhar

Keonjhar: A driver and the helper of a trailer truck were charred to death following an accident on National Highway 520 near Champua in Keonjhar district on late Thursday night.

According to reports, the incident took place when the trailer truck hit a parked hyva truck on the NH 520 following which the trailer caught fire.

On being alerted, the firefighters reached the spot and doused the flames but were unable to save the driver and helper.

Meanwhile, the local police have reached the accident spot and have recovered the charred bodies.