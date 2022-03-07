Driver Held For Duping Owner Of Nearly Rs 10 Lakh In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A man fell prey to his own driver through online fraud and lost nearly 10 lakhs in Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar. The accused has been identified as Manoj.

According to reports, the accused had downloaded the online payment application ‘Phone Pe’ on his owner’s mobile phone and used to transfer money to his own bank account as well as his mother, father, sister’s account several times.

He looted a total of Rs 9,95,000 from his owner’s bank account till the last report came in.

After being aware of his bank statement, he lodged a complaint with Cyber Police Station.

Acting on the complaint, police initiated a manhunt to apprehend Manoj, and arrested him. Further investigation is underway in this regard.