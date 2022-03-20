Driver Dies As Tractor Overturns In Kandhamal Ghat Road

Phulbani: The driver of a tractor died after the heavy vehicle hit a tree and overturned while taking a sharp turn on the Magamunda ghat road near Saitingia in Phiringia block of Kandhamal district on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Alekh Chandra Kanhar, son of Dushasan Kanhar of Magamunda village.

According to reports, the tractor, which traveling from Saitingia to Magamunda, overturned after the driver lost balance in ghat road and hit a tree on the road side. As a result, the driver was trapped under the vehicle.

On intimation, police reached the spot and managed to rescue the driver in a critical stage with the help of locals. He was then admitted to Phiringia hospital. However, he succumbed to death while undergoing treatment, sources said.

A case (40/2022) of accidental death has been registered in this regards and further investigation is on, said Phiringia IIC P Shyam Sundar Rao.