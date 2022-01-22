Driver Critical After Car Falls Off From Railway Over Bridge

Bhubaneswar: A man was critically injured when the car he was driving fell off the Punama Gate Railway over bridge after hitting the bridge railing in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

The injured driver has been admitted to the Capital Hospital in a serious condition.

As per reports, the black car was heading towards Bhimatangi from Naveen Niwas area in the wee hours. However, the driver lost his balance after hitting the railing of the bridge and fell down.

However, the exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained. Local police are yet to reach the spot.