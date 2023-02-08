Driver Burnt Alive As Truck Catches Fire After Accident In Sambalpur

Sambalpur: In an unfortunate incident, a truck driver was charred to death after his vehicle caught fire following an accident on Rairakhol-Naktideul road near Terabeda village in Sambalpur district, today.

The identity of the deceased was not known immediately.

As per reports, the speeding truck overturned and then fire broke out in the engine portion of the vehicle. Following this, the driver got stuck inside the truck and was burnt alive.

On being informed, a firefighting team rushed to the spot and doused the flames. Later, the body was recovered and sent to a local hospital for post-mortem, said sources.