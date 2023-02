New Delhi: Filmmaker Abhishek Pathak and actress Shivaleeka Oberoi tied the knot in Goa on Thursday. The wedding was an intimate affair, attended by their close friends, family members and colleagues from the industry.

The pre-wedding festivities were held on 8th February and the pheras on 9th February was followed by an after-party.

