‘Drishyam 2’ Box Office Collection Rs 200 Crore In Three Weeks

Mumbai: Ajay Devgn-led “Drishyam 2” has minted more than Rs 200 crore at the domestic box office, the makers said on Sunday.

In a press note, production banner Panorama Studios shared the latest box office figures of the film, which opened to positive reviews on November 18.

“Cash registers are ringing as we proudly announce our pan India net box office numbers for 4th Saturday (day 23) to the world… India box office net Rs 4.67 crores. All India net box office for 23 days stands at a tall and handsome figure of Rs 203.58 crores and growing,” the statement read.