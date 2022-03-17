Drinks That Will Beat The Heat and Keep Weight in Check

Bhubaneswar: We bring you two drinks that will not only keep you hydrated but will also keep weight in check.

1. Coconut Water

Coconut water in the Indian subcontinent is a widely consumed drink. Rich in fibre, protein, potassium, vitamins, minerals, anti-oxidants, and amino acids, Coconut water is fat-free and extremely nutritious. It works as a hydrating agent and can help with weight loss. It improves the metabolic rate and the fat-burning efficiency of the body. Loaded with nutrients and enzymes, Coconut water should be your go-to summer drink for weight loss and hydration.

2. Lemonade, Lemon Water/Nimbu Pani

Rich in Vitamin-C, citric acid, anti-oxidants, and flavonoids, lemon water or lemonade is a refreshing drink for the summer season. It helps you beat the heat, and also facilitates digestion. It rules out toxins from the system too. Apart from consuming the classic lemonade, one can add a few drops of lemon to warm and water as it works as a good way to eliminate belly fat. Add a hint of salt to the drink or a tablespoon of honey; whatever suits you to add a bit more flavour to the drink.