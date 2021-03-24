Drinking water issue: CM urges GPs, municipal bodies to identify hotspots

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has urged the grampanchayats and municipalities to identify hotspots in order to tackle heat wave condition in the state.

At a review meeting here on Wednesday, the CM said the grampanchayats and local bodies must ensure that they are prepared to tackle the menace fully and added that as this year heat wave condition seems to be lethal, full preparation is need for the purpose.

Patnaik said as many as 89 large drinking water supply projects will be completed by 2024 at a cost of Rs Rs 17000 cr. The Chief Minister said it is his government’s prerogative to ensure cent per cent supply of drinking water to the people.

Principal secretary of Panchayatiraj Deoranjan Kumar Singh said all tube wells and drinking water pipes are being checked and added that drinking water tankers and vans are kept ready for providing water to the people in short notice.

Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra said regular review of water supply projects will be done according to the direction of Chief Minister. The meeting was attended by CM’s 5T Secretary V K Pandian and other senior officials.