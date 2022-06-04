Drink from Tap project to be expedited in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: As it is high time to expedite the Drink from Tap project in Bhubaneswar, a coordination meeting was held today under the chairmanship of Ashok Chandra Panda, Minister for Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Public Enterprises, and Science & Technology, in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC). It was organised to take combined steps for a hassle-free completion of the project. The discussion stressed on the project activities in the heritage zone and old town area.

As chairperson of the meeting, Minister Ashok Panda suggested smooth implementation of the project in the old town and the adjoining areas as it is a tourist point of global importance. This 24 x 7 “Drink from Tap” (DFT) project is conceived ahead of AMRUT 2.0. There should not be any delay to carry forward the project and coordination of different departments is essential to quicken the pace of DFT.

As convenor of the meeting, BMC Commissioner, Sanjay Kumar Singh, accentuated on the convergence of activities to its best possible limit. “We have different areas of activities in the same area by line departments like WATCO, BMC, BED, R & B OBCC and other departments, he said. He suggested that WATCO to prepare a road map for the timely completion of the project and to achieve this inter-departmental coordination is essential. Such a strategy will be helpful in saving time and completing DFT along with other projects. Let no project be a hindrance to other project activities; he reiterated.

Er. P. K. Swain, CEO of WATCO, made a detailed presentation on the project undertaken in the Old Town area as well as other parts of the capital city.

It is pertinent to mention here that the entire area in and around Lingaraj Temple is divided into five sub-DMAs (District Metered Areas). More than 3,500 households have to be provided with water connections along with 100% metering. There will be total automation system of water supply. Hence support from other project heads like TPCODL, BSCL and other underground cable agencies, support from sewerage project heads, R & B and BMC needs to be ensured for taking up project activities.

Other dignitaries who attended the meeting were, Addl. Commissioner BMC Binaya Ku. Dash, ADM Bhubaneswar Prafulla Kumar Swain, General Manager BSCLKamaljit Das, GM WATCO G. C. Das, City Er. BMC Arun Kumar Nayak, corporation representative SivaprasadBehera and line department representatives from OB & CC, R & B and the engineering wing of BMC.