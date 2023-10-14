Drink from Tap:  A story that is now recognized as an international trailblazer: Dr K Vairavamoorthy, ED IWA UK

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s “Drink From Tap” 24×7 Water Supply is a 5T Initiative of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. This Transformative Journey of Urban Odisha completed its 3 years journey.

So far 24 cities in Urban Odisha have been covered out of 115 cities benefiting 23 lakh population. The remaining cities will be covered in a phased manner. While dedicating Drink from Tap to 18 cities on 9th October Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik praised the efforts of Mission Shakti SHGs involved as Jal Sathis partnered in driving this mission.

On this occasion, Dr Kalanithy Vairavamoorthy Executive Director of International Water Association UK, London addressing the gathering at the event said it’s a Miracle and such an initiative is possible only because of strong political will, community participation and adoption of technology.

Dr Vairavamoorthy was the Guest of Honour in the state-level function for the dedication of Drink from Tap Water Supply in 18 cities by the Chief Minister of Odisha, the event was held in Lok Seva Bhawan Convention Hall, Bhubaneswar. Further, he said, “I realize from my experience that transition from 24×7 from an intermittent water supply system, the challenges were huge and one might say insurmountable. But Odisha’s transformative 24×7 Drink from Tap quality water supply model to its urban citizens has proved me wrong. Here you have combined the technical solutions with strong and visionary political leadership coupled with community participation.” mentioned Dr Vairavamoorthy while addressing the gathering.

He also applauded the inclusion of urban slums, women and transgender communities, homegrown technology use and digital solutions tailored to the local circumstances in the shape of smart water management in the State’s urban water supply framework.

Congratulating Hon’ble Chief Minister Dr Vairavamoorthy added “Your vision, which has guided this transformation is remarkable and clearly visible for all to see, resulting in a story that is now recognized as an international trailblazer. Thank you and salute you for the inspiration that you are giving to the international water sector, particularly in the global south.” He further congratulated Hon’ble CM Odisha for this great feat and achievement with his remarkable leadership.

The journey for transforming urban Odisha continues with the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.