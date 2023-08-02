Dream Girl 2 Trailer: Laughter Riot Receives Rave Reviews from Industry Titans!

The much-awaited trailer of Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday-starrer Dream Girl 2 has been unveiled, and the enchanting persona of Pooja has already captivated audiences nationwide. Brimming with affection, boundless laughter, and delightful quirkiness, the trailer has garnered adoration from not only the masses but also from celebrated figures in the entertainment world.

Following the phenomenal success of Dream Girl, the excitement for its sequel has reached a crescendo, and after witnessing the joyous trailer, everyone eagerly awaits its theatrical release.

Renowned artists and industry stalwarts, including Gajraj Rao, Suparn Verma, Aparshakti Khurana, Huma Qureshi, Bhumi Pednekar, Bhavna Pandey, Karan Boolani, Rhea Kapoor, Manushi Chhillar, Aanand L Rai and Hansal Mehta, have expressed their anticipation and extended their wholehearted support to the team.

The trailer promises a laughter-packed extravaganza when it graces the silver screen. Featuring an ensemble cast that boasts the talents of Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, Manoj Joshi, and Seema Pahwa, Dream Girl 2 is poised to redefine comedy in cinema.

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film is all set to be a riot of laughter. With Ektaa R. Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor at the helm of this project, Dream Girl 2 guarantees an absolute blast! So mark your calendars for August 25, 2023, when laughter and love will collide on the grand stage of the silver screen!