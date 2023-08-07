Dream Girl 2: Latest poster showcases Ayushmann Khurrana aka Pooja’s enchanting charm

Dream Girl 2’s latest poster is going to have you in splits! Get ready for another fabulous glimpse of the film that is nothing short of BRILLIANT!

Ayushmann Khurrana presents a glamorous avatar in an enticing lehenga and dazzles as Pooja! The beautiful Pooja, poses like a PRINCESS with a flowing lehenga, while her lovesick army of boys is seen smiling from ear to ear Bewitched by her charm! Prepare to get spellbound, for Ayushmann aka Pooja has spread his magic all around, and it’s magnificent!

The poster showcases the comedic powerhouses of Bollywood! The versatile Paresh Rawal, the witty Annu Kapoor, the comic maestro Abhishek Banerjee, the rib-tickling Rajpal Yadav, the king of gags Vijay Raaz, and the oh-so-adorable Manjot – they’ve all joined the celebration to compose a musical melody of laughter that’ll resonate through the ages and across the nation!

Dream Girl 2 is a labor of love brought to life by the prolific and dynamic duo of Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, renowned for their exceptional work in the entertainment industry. Their passion for storytelling and dedication to delivering high-quality content have already set the stage for Dream Girl 2 to become an extraordinary cinematic experience.

The directorial prowess of Raaj Shaandilyaa, who helmed the original Dream Girl, promises to weave magic once again in this sequel, guiding the cast and crew to create a masterpiece. Dream Girl 2 is all set to hit the silver screen on August 25, 2023, as we promise an unforgettable experience!

Get ready for a rollercoaster ride of emotions, a rainbow of colors, and a bouquet of humour! Dream Girl 2 is coming to sweep you off your feet!