Dreaded Gangster Sheikh Hyder Encountered In Balasore

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s dreaded gangster Sheikh Hyder was critically injured in a police encounter near Balasore’s Simulia area on Saturday afternoon.

The encounter broke out after a police vehicle carrying Hyder from Choudwar jail to Baripada jail overturned and the gangster attempted to escape. Hyder snatched a police weapon, police said.

Following this Police were forced to open fire at the gangster after he tried to flee. He has been taken to Balasore DHH for immediate treatment.

Twin City Police Commissioner Soumendra Priyadarshi, who was supervising the operation, informed the media that the incident took place while Hyder was being shifted from Choudwar jail to Baripada jail. As he tried to flee after snatching a gun of a police guard, police were forced to open fire at him.

Hyder, who was nabbed in Telangana after he successfully escaped from SCB Medical College and Hospital in April this year, had tested positive for COVID-19. Reportedly, Hyder was sent to the Choudwar Circle Jail after being produced in the JMFC court.