Dreaded criminal Jitu nabbed after encounter with police

Bhubaneswar: A dreaded criminal was nabbed following a police encounter in Bhubaneswar in the wee hours of Sunday. The criminal identified as Jitendra Palei.

Senior police officials said that Palei was wanted in a bombing and attempt to murder case registered in Kharvelanagar. On getting information regarding the movement of the criminal towards Bhubaneswar, a police team led by the Inspector-in-Charge (IIC) of Kharvelanagar police station and other officers intercepted Palei near Tankapani road. However, the criminal managed to escape.

During the chase, the criminal sustained a bullet injury in controlled firing by police which was done in self-defence.