Dreaded criminal injured in police encounter in Cuttack

Cuttack: A dreaded criminal identified as Dipak Nayak sustained bullet injuries in a police encounter on Thursday evening, informed by the Cuttack DCP Pinak Mishra.

According to police, Nayak opened fire at a special squad of the Commissionerate Police near Bidanasi in Cuttack city. In retaliation, the police team fired at him and a bullet hit his left leg.

The cops then apprehended the notorious criminal and admitted him at the SCB Medical College and Hospital. A gun was also seized from his possession.