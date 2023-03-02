Dreaded criminal
Dreaded criminal injured in police encounter in Cuttack

By Pragativadi News Service
Cuttack: A dreaded criminal identified as Dipak Nayak sustained bullet injuries in a police encounter on Thursday evening, informed by the Cuttack DCP Pinak Mishra.

According to police, Nayak opened fire at a special squad of the Commissionerate Police near Bidanasi in Cuttack city. In retaliation, the police team fired at him and a bullet hit his left leg.

The cops then apprehended the notorious criminal and admitted him at the SCB Medical College and Hospital. A gun was also seized from his possession.

