Dreaded Criminal Anil Dujana Killed In Encounter By UP Police

Lucknow: Another notorious gangster facing serious offences in several cases was shot dead in encounter by UP police in Meerut.

He faced the encounter days after being released on bail in a murder case.

Reports said the criminal from western UP had begun to threaten one of the key witnesses to the murder as soon as he came out.

UP’s special task force (STF) moved in to arrest him, and was engaged by his gang in a gunfight which resulted in Dujana’s death.

The encounter apparently took place in a Meerut village, where Dujana and his gang members were hiding, according to the police.

Dujana, who terrorised people in Noida and Ghaziabad, first came under the radar in 2002 after he murdered a man in Sector 8, Noida and stole Rs 5.5 lakh on the victim. Ever since, he built a dossier of 62 cases, which included 18 murders.

In April, the state’s STF had shot dead gangster Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad and his associate Ghulam in a similar encounter.

Merely days later, the dreaded gangster-turned-politician and his brother Ashraf were shot dead in police custody by three men posing as journalists. The two were being escorted to a Prayagraj hospital for a check-up when they were shot dead.

Three days after the custodial murder of the Ahmed brothers, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said no criminal or mafia could threaten industrialists in the state anymore. He said the state now guaranteed better law and order.