DRDO’s COVID facility centre to be operational in Delhi shortly

New Delhi: A COVID-19 facility has been set up by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) here to combat spike in infections.

Reports said the centre has all oxygen beds, a large number of ventilators, basic testing facilities and air conditioning in conformity with the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) standards.

This centre will be operational by tomorrow with 250 beds and the number of beds will be increased to 500 within a few days of its re-opening.

Delhi is currently facing acute shortage of beds and oxygen amidst an exponential surge in coronavirus patients. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that coronavirus is spreading exponentially and nobody knows when it would reach its peak.