DRDO Unveils List Of 75 Technology-Priority Areas

New Delhi: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Tuesday released a list of 75 technology-priority areas to boost indigenous defence manufacturing.

The list was unveiled at the “Anusandhaan Chintan Shivir” that was organised to encourage the private industry and academia to focus on research and development in defence manufacturing.

“The DRDO technology foresight 2023, listing all areas, categories and technology development activities, was also unveiled. The document identifies the technology areas on which various laboratories of DRDO are currently working,” the defence ministry said.

It said the unveiling of the 75 technology-priority areas will provide a major fillip to the defence manufacturing sector by encouraging the industry to indigenise and innovate on defence technologies.

The list of activities identifies future technology areas that are required for development of defence systems and defence research and development for strengthening the country’s security, the ministry said in a statement.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan graced the event as the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief of Defence Staff complimented the DRDO for organising the “Anusandhaan Chintan Shivir” and stressed the importance of indigenous defence technologies for the armed forces