DRDO Test Fires Short Range B-05LV Missile From Kalam Island

Also Known as “Sagrika”, the Short-range B-05LV missile has a range of more than 700 kilometres and it is currently in service with India’s SSBN Fleet.

India has twice tested its Submarine Launched Nuclear capable missile in a span of 8 months.

On 14th October 2022, INS Arihant had carried out a successful launch of a Submarine Launched Ballistic Missile (SLBM).

On 1st June 2023 at 6:50 PM, DRDO has test fired Short-range B-05LV missile from Dr. Abdul Kalam Island. BS-05 is the code name for K-15 Submarine launched Ballistic Missile (SSBN).

The K-15 is a two-stage submarine-launched ballistic missile which uses a gas booster to eject out of its launch platform and rise up to the surface of water. A solid rocket motor is fired after the missile reaches a fixed altitude. The missile has a modest range of around 750 kilometres. The missile has a maximum speed of Mach 7.5. The missile uses Inertial navigation system with GPS/NavIC satellite guidance for mid-course and Terrain contour matching for terminal stage. The missile has demonstrated single digit impact-accuracy in the previous trials.

The Shaurya missile is a canister-launched Hypersonic surface-to-surface tactical missile is speculated to be the land version of the under-water Sagarika K-15 missile.

The K-15 missile has been integrated with India’s SSBN INS Arihant and was fully operationalised in August 2018. INS Arihant can be equipped with 12 × K-15 Sagarika SLBMs.