DRDO Test Fires Man-Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile in Rajasthan

Jaisalmer: The Defence Research and Development Organisation successfully test-fired the indigenously developed Man-Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MP-ATGM) at a field firing range in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan on Tuesday.

The MP-ATGM is a portable, shoulder-fired missile system designed to destroy enemy tanks and armoured vehicles.

Equipped with day/night and top-attack capabilities, along with a dual-mode seeker, the ATGM system underwent successful trials on April 14. The system includes the MPATGM, launcher, target acquisition, and fire control units. The Warhead Flight Trials took place at the Pokhran Field Firing Range in Rajasthan on April 13, 2024, where both missile and warhead performances were deemed exceptional.